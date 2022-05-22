STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farooq Abdullah demands Rs 20 lakh compensation to each of families of tunnel accident victims 

Ten persons were killed after a landslide hit an under-construction tunnel in Ramban district of Jammu.

Published: 22nd May 2022 11:06 PM

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Sunday sought Rs 20 lakh ex gratia for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in a tunnel collapse on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

In a statement, Abdullah said the deceased were the sole breadwinners for their poor families.

The unfortunate event, he said, has left the victims' families in dire straits, he said.

He called upon the Jammu and Kashmir administration to reach out to the affected families.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced an ex gratia of Rs five lakh and asked the construction company to pay Rs 15 lakh each to the families of the victims.
 

