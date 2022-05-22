STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat Assembly polls: Congress won't project CM face during campaigning

The Gujarat Congress will go to voters without a chief minister face, according to party in-charge Raghu Sharma.

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

The grand old party has formed six panels for the Assembly polls due later this year. The party's decision not to project anyone as the chief minister in the run-up to the polls has scotched the rumours about Patidar leader Naresh Patel joining the party. 

Naresh Patel had reportedly demanded that he would contest the polls if he was projected as the CM. The party has set an ambitious target of winning 125 seats in the 182-member Assembly, Raghu Sharma told the media in south Gujarat's Bardoli.In the 2017 election, Congress had won 77 seats.

Jolted by the exit of Hardik Patel, the state Congress is planning to hold a series of programmes across the state. The party has planned a foot march between August 9 and 15. The journey will cover at least 75 km in each district to connect with the people.

The party will also launch its 'Mera Booth Mera Gaurav' initiative on the lines of the ruling BJP. The Congress estimates that about 13 lakh new workers will join the party.

