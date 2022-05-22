Jharkhand: Father of thalassemic daughter duped of Rs 2500 in fake blood transfusion racket

By Express News Service

RANCHI: In a very unfortunate incident, a man was duped with Rs 2500 by handing over fake blood for his 3-year old thalassemic daughter in Deoghar.

According to the police, Dinesh Yadav had come to Deoghar for a blood transfusion of his 3-year old daughter Shivani Kumari from Jamui in Giridh, but when doctors were about to start the process, they discovered that the blood brought to them was fake without any number or seal of a blood bank. On the direction of district administration, an FIR, under section 420 and other suitable sections of IPC, has been lodged in the Town Police Station of Deoghar.

“The nurse, who was asked to do the blood transfusion, pointed out that there is no certification on the pouch. An FIR has been registered in Town Police Station and investigations are underway,” said Deoghar SP Subhash Chandra Jat.

When asked, Yadav told them that he had purchased it from three people standing outside the blood bank by paying Rs 2500. Initially, they asked Rs 5000 for the same but, after a brief negotiation, the deal was finalized at Rs 2500, he said. “When I was going towards the blood bank located at Purana Sadar Hospital, I was stopped by three people standing in a Pan shop asking what I am looking for. When I asked them that I am looking for B (+Ve) blood for my daughter, they said that they would arrange it for me for Rs 5000. But when I negotiated with them, the deal was finalized in Rs 2500,” said Yadav.

Blood was readily available with them and they handed over it to him, he added. “But when I reached the hospital, the nurse told me that the blood I have been given was fake. I have registered a complaint in this matter,” said Yadav. A team of Red Cross Society, which is supervising the Blood Bank in Deoghar, was called and they declared it fake, he added.

According to Yadav, his daughter is thalassemic and needs a blood transfusion every month to keep her alive. The Officer in charge of Town Police Station told that the matter is under investigation and no arrest has been done in this regard.

“We have received a complaint from Dinesh Yadav, hailing from Jamui in Bihar, in which he was handed over duplicate blood by someone without any authentic certification. Now, it is a matter of investigating, whether it is human blood or that of an animal, or something else. The pouch will be opened by the experts,” said Officer in Charge of Town Police Station Ratan Kumar. FIR under various sections of cheating has been lodged and investigations are being done in this regard, he added.