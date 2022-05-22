STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand: Panchayat Samiti member, others booked for shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ 

The angry crowd brought this to the notice of the authorities, following which, the Magistrate deputed for the counting of votes during Panchayat polls, lodged a complaint with the Korra Police.

hate speech

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: An FIR has been registered against 12 named and 50 unidentified persons after ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were raised during a victory procession of a newly elected Shiladih Panchayat Samiti member, Amina Khatoon in  Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand.

Though the incident took place sometime after the results were declared on May 19, the FIR was filed on Saturday after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video footage, Panchayat Samiti member could be seen raising the ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan along with her supporters. Infuriated by this the Hindu organizations lodged an online complaint with the police.

Further, the angry crowd brought this to the notice of the authorities, following which, the Magistrate deputed for counting votes during Panchayat polls, lodged a complaint with the Korra Police.

According to Police, the FIR has been filed against the newly elected Panchayat Samiti member Amina Khatoon, her son Shamim Ansari and her supporters. 

“A video has gone viral on social media in which some anti-national slogans were raised during the victory procession of Panchayat Samiti Member Amina Khatoon. Taking quick cognizance of the matter, an FIR under Sections 143/149/153(A)/120(B)/171(c)/171(f) of IPC, has been registered at Korra Police Station by the Magistrate Vinod Bihari on May 21,” said SP Hazaribagh Manoj Ratan Chothe.

ALSO READSecond phase of panchayat polls underway in Jharkhand amid tight security

The Officer in Charge of Korra Police Station, however, informed that no arrest has been done so far in the case. The video clip is being sent for forensic tests to check its authenticity, he said.

In a similar incident on April 21 this year, Shakir Hussain, the Mukhiya candidate, and two of his supporters were arrested for raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans while going for filing the nomination for the Panchayat elections at Gandey Block of Giridh in Jharkhand. The matter was highlighted after the video, which was taken in the afternoon, was made viral on social media in the evening. 

Coming into action immediately, police conducted raids and arrested Shakir Hussain, 45, and two of his supporters -- Asif and Sohaib, on charges of spreading hatred in the society and violating the model code of conduct late at night on the same day

‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Shiladih Panchayat Samiti Member Amina Khatoon Korra Police Station
