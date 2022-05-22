STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kejriwal hosts lunch for KCR; discusses political situation in country

The two chief ministers had lunch together and discussed various issues, including the current political situation in the country. Later, they left for Chandigarh, officials said.

Published: 22nd May 2022 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao meets CM Arvind Kejriwal at his residence on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao meets CM Arvind Kejriwal at his residence on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao at the AAP leader's residence here on Sunday.

The two chief ministers had lunch together and discussed various issues, including the current political situation in the country. Later, they left for Chandigarh, officials said.

"Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal hosted Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri K Chandrashekar Rao at his residence for lunch, today," the Delhi Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

Kejriwal and Rao, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, are scheduled to pay tributes to the martyrs of the Galwan Valley clash against the Chinese troops and the farmers who died during the anti-farm law stir last year, in Chandigarh later in the day.

On Saturday, the Telangana chief minister, accompanied by Kejriwal, had visited schools and Mohalla clinics of the Delhi government.

Rao is in Delhi as part of his week-long tour to attend national-level political and social programmes. On Saturday, he had also met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp