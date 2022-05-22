STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pakistan national arrested along IB in Jammu

Saber Nawaz, a resident of Malik Chak, crossed into Akhnoor sector in the outskirts of Jammu on Saturday and was noticed by the alert Indian army guarding the border, the officials said.

Published: 22nd May 2022 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

BSF, Pakistan border

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: A 21-year-old Pakistani national was arrested when he intruded into the Indian territory from across the International Border (IB) here, officials said on Sunday.

Saber Nawaz, a resident of Malik Chak, crossed into Akhnoor sector in the outskirts of Jammu on Saturday and was noticed by the alert Indian army guarding the border, the officials said.

They said Nawaz was challenged and subsequently taken into custody. He was handed over to Khour Police station on Sunday for interrogation, the officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pakistan Jammu and Kashmir International Border Indian territory
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp