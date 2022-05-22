Quad summit: PM Modi likely to talk about China in the context of Indo-Pacific

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leaving for Japan on 23rd May to attend the fourth Quad Summit. Besides, meeting the Quad leaders individually, PM Modi is also likely to talk about the China.

"In the context of the Indo-Pacific challenges and opportunities, China and the issues we have with them are likely to be discussed," says Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

India has condemned China for making a second bridge on Pangong Tso which was revealed through satellite images recently. China’s military built up around the LAC post-April 2020 has been a sore point with India.

PM Modi will have individual bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Australia’s new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

"Discussions are also likely for the second India Japan 2+2 meeting. Besides, talks will take place around critical and emerging technologies with Quad countries," Foreign Secretary added.

PM Modi is also expected to attend a round table with leading members of the Japanese business community. He will also have an interaction with the Indian diaspora. The Quad Summit will take place on May 24th.

With Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, PM Modi will discuss deepening bilateral economic cooperation including trade and investment, clean energy and cooperation in the northeast.

The discussions between PM Modi and US President Biden on May 24th will focus on trade, defence, security and climate change, Foreign Secretary said adding that issues of regional and global importance will also be taken up during the talks.

The forthcoming Quad Summit provides an opportunity for the Leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues of mutual interest.

Quad Leaders will review the progress of Quad initiatives and Working Groups, identify new areas of cooperation and provide strategic guidance and vision for future collaboration. The Quad summit is likely to review the progress of the working groups formed last year on critical technologies, cybersecurity, vaccine distribution, climate change, space and other issues. The summit will also discuss regional issues like the Russian war in Ukraine.