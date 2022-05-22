STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 1,800 crore transferred to over 26 lakh rural beneficiaries in Chhattisgarh

A sum of Rs 11,180 crore has already been paid to the farmers of the state under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana in the last two years.

Published: 22nd May 2022 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

RAIPUR: On the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on Saturday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel virtually released an amount of Rs 1,804.50 crore to over 26 lakh farmers, landless agricultural labourers, livestock farmers and women self-help groups.  

The funds were transferred under various schemes being run by the state  government. Cabinet ministers, legislators, other public representatives, and villagers from across the state joined the event online.

Baghel transferred Rs 1,720.11 crore farmers as the first installment of Kharif year 2021-22, under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Rs 71 crore-worth 8 lakh under Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Krishi Bhumiheen Mazdoor Nyay Yojana and Rs 13.31 crore to cattle rearers, Gauthan committees and women SHGs under the Godhan Nyay Yojana.

A sum of Rs 11,180 crore has already been paid to the farmers of the state under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana in the last two years. After including the amount of Rs 122.24 crore paid so far to sugarcane farmers, this figure will increase to Rs 13,022.45 crore.

Similarly, the first installment of over Rs 71 crore has been released to over 3.5 lakh beneficiaries under the Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Krishi Bhumiheen Mazdoor Nyay Yojana, aimed at providing financial assistance to rural landless agricultural labourers. Under this scheme, beneficiaries will get financial assistance of Rs 7,000 per year. 

Baghel also transferred Rs 13.31 crore to the bank accounts of cow dung vendors, Gauthan committees and women self-help groups under the Godhan Nyay Yojana. This takes the total to Rs 250.40 crore, including Rs 140.71 crore to cow dung vendors, Rs 63.92 crore to Gauthan committees and Rs 45.77 crore to women self-help groups.

