After LAC visit, Army chief reviews LoC scene

On 2-day visit to Valley, General Pande undertakes first-hand assessment of LoC troop formations in north Kashmir

Published: 23rd May 2022 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Army chief General Manoj Pande reviews security situation along the LoC with commanders | TWITTER

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A few days after reviewing the operational preparedness in Eastern Ladakh, Army chief General Manoj Pande has arrived in Kashmir to assess the security situation along Pakistan border. The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) reached the Valley on Saturday on a two-day visit, his first after taking over as the Army chief. The visit comes a few days after his visit to the forward areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh to review the operational preparedness of troops.  

“On arrival, the Army chief, accompanied by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander, and Lt Gen ADS Aujla, Chinar Corps Commander, proceeded to undertake a first-hand assessment of 
formations along the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir,” said an Army statement.

The COAS was briefed about the security situation and operational preparedness, the statement added.
Also, the Formation Commanders briefed the COAS on the existing ceasefire agreement along the LoC, development works on field fortifications, counter infiltration grid, operational preparedness and Army-citizen connection in border areas. 

General Pande laid emphasis on being vigilant and maintaining the sanctity of the LoC. During his interaction with the troops, the COAS complimented them for their “high morale and professional competence”.

Earlier, on his arrival at the Chinar Corps Headquarters in Srinagar, the COAS was briefed by Lt Gen ADS Aujla, GOC Chinar Corps, on the overall security situation along the LoC and hinterland. Addressing the commanders in Srinagar, the Army chief complimented the “excellent synergy exhibited by all sections of the civil administration, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Armed Police Forces and other security agencies in projecting a ‘Whole of Government’ approach that has resulted in improvement in the security situation conducive for fostering a new era of development in the UT.”

Prior to his visit to Kashmir, General Pande was in Leh on May 12 on his maiden visit to the region after assuming the reins of Indian Army. 

Briefed about ongoing ceasefire agreement
