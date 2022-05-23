Amid criticism, security cover of Tripura's ex-CM Biplab Kumar Deb cut

By IANS

AGARTALA: Amidst criticism from various quarters, especially from opposition parties, the security strength of former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has been reduced, officials said on Monday.

A senior police officer said that altogether four cars (carrying 20 security personnel) including first pilot car, tail car and spare car and its security forces were dropped from Deb's convoy.

Deb, who became the Chief Minister on March 9, 2018 after the BJP-led alliance came to power for the first time ever in the northeastern state, resigned from the top post on May 14 following the instructions of the party's central leadership, which is yet to disclose the exact reasons.

The former Chief Minister, who enjoyed the "Z" category security cover, accorded the same security cover after he resigned, leading to the criticism.

Alleging "providing of undue privileges to Deb" after his resignation as Chief Minister, Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman said that they would write a letter to Chief Secretary Kumar Alok over "misuse of public money and would also file a Public Interest Litigation" in the Tripura High Court.

Roy Barman, who was the Health and Information Technology Minister in the Deb government but sacked following differences with Deb in May 2019, said that the "former Chief Minister illegally enjoys various government facilities".

"Chief Minister Manik Saha, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police are aware of the undue facilities but still, they are entertaining these violations of the protocol," he said, and also criticised the role of Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister, Manik Sarkar for remaining silent about these "illegal activities".