Budget session of UP assembly starts amid protest by SP

Published: 23rd May 2022 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav

UP Assembly Polls: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav (File photos)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly began on a stormy note on Monday with Samajwadi Party members rushing to the well of the House and raising slogans during the governor's address.

As soon as the House met, SP members carrying placards raised issues related to law and order, farmers, stray cattle, and incidents of rape. They also raised slogans against the governor.

Governor Anandiben Patel continued to read her speech at the joint sitting of both houses of the UP legislature amid the ruckus.

In her address, Patel said work is on full speed on defence corridor projects and there is focus on self-employment schemes and establishment of minor industries and MSMEs. Work on the Lucknow-Ghazipur expressway is on.

The government worked on payment of cane dues of farmers, improving aviation facilities, completed 20 irrigation projects, and made five international airports.

Asia's biggest airport is coming up in Jewar and important steps are being taken in the field of defence production, the Governor said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav and Abdullah Azam were present in the House among others.

Earlier, SP MLAs Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam were administered oath by Speaker Satish Mahana in his chamber.

Both of them could not take oath earlier as they were lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with various cases registered against them in Rampur. The state's budget will be presented on May 26.

This is the first session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly after the BJP government returned to power after the recently concluded state polls.

The opening day of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly session saw legislators donning caps and also sporting scarves in various hues representing their political parties.

While Samajwadi Party members including Leader of the Opposition Akhilesh Yadav wore red caps, BJP legislators were seen in saffron caps, which were distributed to them by a legislator before the start of the session.

BSP members were seen wearing blue scarves, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLAs donned yellow scarves while RLD members were seen in green scarves.

Under the 'E-Vidhan' initiative, all members were assigned seats with tablets fixed on their tables. Some MLA were seen searching their seats and struggling to open tablets installed there.

Many SP members were seen opening their party page on the tablets. The Budget Session is scheduled to end on May 31.

