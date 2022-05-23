STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress appoints Sarat Pattanayak as new Odisha unit president

Assembly elections in Odisha are due before June 2024 as the term of the current assembly ends on June 24, 2024.

Published: 23rd May 2022 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday appointed Sarat Pattanayak as the new president of its Odisha unit, replacing Niranjan Patnaik with immediate effect.

Assembly elections in Odisha are due before June 2024 as the term of the current assembly ends on June 24, 2024.

An official communication from the party said, "Congress president has appointed Sarat Pattanayak as the president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect."

"The Congress president has accepted the resignation of Niranjan Patnaik from the post of president, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC president Niranjan Patnaik," it further said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Odisha Sarat Pattanayak Niranjan Patnaik
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp