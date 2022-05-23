Congress gears up for municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Congress, which faced a debacle in the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, has started preparations for contesting the upcoming municipal polls likely to be held later this year in the state.

The party will launch a digital membership drive with an aim to reach 1.5 crore people through it, its state spokesman Krishnakant Pandey said on Monday. "The party has identified seven zones in UP for preparations for the elections," Pandey said.

The state has 17 municipal corporations, over 200 municipal councils and 450 city councils. The party has asked probable candidates to file an application form in which they will have to give details of 300 supporters, among others.

"For favourable results in municipal elections, the party has decided to expand its outreach programme with a special focus on social media. We are planning to launch digital membership drive and aim to reach 1.5 crore people through it," said Pandey.

The party will also appoint ward in-charges and a grievance redressal committee at district level, the spokesman said.

However, he did not reveal whether the party will fight alone in the municipal elections or will form an alliance with any party.

The Congress contested on all 403 seats in the recent UP assembly elections, but managed to secure victory on only two seats. The party had won seven seats in 2017 assembly elections.