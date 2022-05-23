Every penny sent to Northeast is utilised: Shah

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Narendra Modi government had taken steps to ensure that every penny sent to the Northeast is properly utilised. He was speaking after inaugurating some projects on the last day of his two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

Shah took potshots at the Congress, stating that when it ruled these states, central funds were siphoned off. “But Modiji had taken some strict anti-corruption measures that ensured every penny that comes from the Centre to the Northeast is properly utilised,” he said. “During the time of the Congress, one chief minister would lay the foundation of a project, another would announce it and possibly, the third would inaugurate it. For us, Pema Khandu (Arunachal CM) will lay the foundation and also inaugurate it.”

Commending the people of Arunachal for their patriotism, he said people in the country could learn it from them. He said he returned to Delhi energised every time he visited the state where people are greeted with “Jai Hind”.

On Sunday, he either inaugurated or laid the foundation of various projects worth over `1,000 crore. “In terms of infrastructure development, what the double engine of the Modi and Khandu governments did in eight years, the Congress could not do in 50 years. Modiji brought the northeast to the centre of the country. When the PM visits a region more than 50 times in eight years, it automatically comes in focus,” Shah said.

Pointing out that insurgency-related incidents dropped by 89%, he said over 9,000 insurgents laid down weapons and joined the mainstream while insurgency in Tripura and Assam’s Bodo areas and Karbi Anglong were solved. He said that talks are on with Naga extremist groups.