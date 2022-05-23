STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Every penny sent to Northeast is utilised: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Narendra Modi government had taken steps to ensure that every penny sent to the Northeast is properly utilised.

Published: 23rd May 2022 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu during a rally in Namsai in the northeast state on Sunday | pti

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Narendra Modi government had taken steps to ensure that every penny sent to the Northeast is properly utilised. He was speaking after inaugurating some projects on the last day of his two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

Shah took potshots at the Congress, stating that when it ruled these states, central funds were siphoned off. “But Modiji had taken some strict anti-corruption measures that ensured every penny that comes from the Centre to the Northeast is properly utilised,” he said. “During the time of the Congress, one chief minister would lay the foundation of a project, another would announce it and possibly, the third would inaugurate it. For us, Pema Khandu (Arunachal CM) will lay the foundation and also inaugurate it.”  

Commending the people of Arunachal for their patriotism, he said people in the country could learn it from them. He said he returned to Delhi energised every time he visited the state where people are greeted with “Jai Hind”.

On Sunday, he either inaugurated or laid the foundation of various projects worth over `1,000 crore. “In terms of infrastructure development, what the double engine of the Modi and Khandu governments did in eight years, the Congress could not do in 50 years. Modiji brought the northeast to the centre of the country. When the PM visits a region more than 50 times in eight years, it automatically comes in focus,” Shah said.

Pointing out that insurgency-related incidents dropped by 89%, he said over 9,000 insurgents laid down weapons and joined the mainstream while insurgency in Tripura and Assam’s Bodo areas and Karbi Anglong were solved. He said that talks are on with Naga extremist groups.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp