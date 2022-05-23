STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Incoming Australian PM Anthony Albanese had visited India as backpacker

Published: 23rd May 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Anthony Albanese (Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  At a time when New Delhi and Canberra are looking to deepen their ties, Australia’s incoming prime minister Anthony Albanese is expected to continue the bonhomie between the two countries. Albanese is no stranger to India as he has visited the country in his personal and official capacities in the past.

“PM Albanese has travelled to India as a backpacker in 1991 and also led a parliamentary delegation in 2018. He is no stranger to India. During the 2018 visit he had campaigned that he was committed to deepen India-Australia, people to people links,” tweeted Barry O’Farrell, Australia’s High Commissioner to India.

The 59-year-old Labour leader led his party to victory after nearly one decade on the way to become the 31st Australian PM. After formally taking over on Monday, Albanese will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tokyo the next day during the Quad leaders’ summit.

In fact, PM Modi was among the first world leaders to congratulate Albanese. “I look forward to working towards strengthening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and for shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific,” Modi had tweeted.  

New Delhi and Canberra are yet to finalise the terms of India Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) the first phase of which was signed by the outgoing Morrison government last month. After winning the election, Albanese had reached out to all sections of the population including job seekers. “My vision is an Australia where everyone has the opportunity to work and enjoy the benefits of a job,’’ he had said.

