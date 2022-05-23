STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Loudspeakers removed from mosques being donated to schools, hospitals: Adityanath 

The chief minister further said there were no riots in the BJP-ruled state during and after the recent assembly polls.

Published: 23rd May 2022 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Loudspeakers at mosques in Uttar Pradesh have either turned down their volume or been removed, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday and added the uninstalled public address systems are being donated to schools and hospitals.

The chief minister further said there were no riots in the BJP-ruled state during and after the recent assembly polls.

Virtually addressing a media conclave organised by RSS-linked weeklies 'Panchjanya' and 'Organiser', Adityanath said, "In many states there were riots after the elections were over. There were no riots in UP during or after the elections. After the formation of the government, Ram Navami was celebrated with fervour. Hanuman Jayanti celebrations passed off peacefully. This is the same UP where small issues led to riots earlier," he said.

"Now, you must have seen for the first time that Eid Namaz was not performed on roads. Now, you must have heard that either the volume of the mosque loudspeaker has gone down or the loudspeaker has been removed completely. Now these loudspeakers are being donated to schools and hospitals for their use," Adityanath said.

Talking about the issue of stray cattle in the state, he listed several steps taken by the government to deal with it.

"...when our government came to power in the state, it shut down all illegal slaughterhouses. And then stray cattle were roaming on roads and in the fields. Earlier they were smuggled into illegal slaughterhouses. To meet this challenge, we set up over 5,600 stray cattle shelters," he said.

He said a new system is being set up for producing CNG from cow dung, which will be bought from people at Re 1 per kg, Adityanath said, adding that all necessary steps will be taken to protect cows.

He also talked about the grand Ram temple being built in Ayodhya and the renovated Kashi Vishwanath temple complex.

In every assembly constituency in the state, the government is developing a pilgrimage site, he said.

He also spoke about the economic progress of Uttar Pradesh under the "double engine" government -- same party rule at the Centre and in the state.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Adityanath CM Yogi Adityanath Loudspeaker row
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp