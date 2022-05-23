STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Make In India is ray of hope for desi industries, says Narendra Modi

Published: 23rd May 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that his government’s ‘Make in 
India’ scheme has started yielding results. Speaking virtually on the 80th birthday celebration of Sri Ganapaty Sachchidanand Swamy, the PM said: “The Make In India initiative is turning out to be a ray of hope for Indian industries and global growth. And the country is preserving and promoting its antiquity along with strengthening innovation and modernity on equal measure.”

The PM further said the country is calling for a collective pledge for development with the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas”. Speaking categorically, the PM said the identity of India has become synonymous with yoga and youth. He also desired that all the spiritual centres should also be the centres of inspiration as well as innovation.

Stressing upon the need for the “use of science for nature”, Modi said: “The use of science for nature and amalgamation of technology with spirituality is the soul of dynamic India.” He also urged the people to work on water conservation and safety of rivers, adding that 75 Amrit Sarovars (ponds) are being constructed in every district of India.

Sachchidananda Swami has founded the Avadhoota Datta Peetham, based out of Karnataka, which is an international spiritual, cultural and social welfare organisation. Showing reverence to Swamy’s spiritual grandeur, the PM said: “What gives me the greatest satisfaction about the efforts of Datta Peetham is along with spirituality, modernity is also nurtured here. I am happy that with the efforts of seers like Swamiji, today the youngsters of the country are getting acquainted with the strength of their traditions and taking them forward.”

