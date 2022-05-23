STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Miffed by SP MLAs' behaviour in UP Assembly, party ally Rajbhar says it's against House decorum

The SBSP chief said that the tradition of staging a protest during the Governor’s address should be stopped

Published: 23rd May 2022 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar (Photo | PTI)

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Taking a line contrary to the strategy of the Samajwadi Party, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief OP Rajbhar, one of the main allies of Akhilesh Yadav, on Monday opposed the behaviour of SP MLAs who resorted to unabated sloganeering and protests inside the House during the joint address of the state Governor on the inaugural day of the first session of the 18th assembly, reconstituted recently.

The SP MLAs protested in the well of the House during the entire joint address of the Governor Ananadiben Patel. Condemning the behavior of the SP legislators, the SBSP chief said his MLAs did not take part in the protests as he found it against the decorum during the Governor’s address. “This is unbecoming of them (SP MLAs). This culture is not good. My MLAs did not take part in the unruly protests as we do not believe in such practices,” he said.

The SBSP chief said that the tradition of staging a protest during the Governor’s address should be stopped. “We have stopped it from our side. I have been watching this for the last five years and this is the sixth year and the same behaviour is going
on. I don’t like this. We want to bring about a change in this trend and we have taken the initiative in our own way,” said Rajbhar.

In fact, Rajbhar’s opposition to the SP MLAs’ behaviour in the house is the second instance in 24 hours where he has flayed his ally. On Sunday evening, the SBSP chief had accused the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav of doing politics by sitting in the comforts of AC.  He had even suggested to the SP chief to shed his comfortable air-conditioned confines and come out to meet people and mingle with them. He added that the SP leaders used to ask him to enlighten Akhilesh Yadav and prompt him to come out in the field. “His (Akhilesh Yadav) leaders want him come out, meet leaders, people and take interest in the organizational work. As they hesitate in telling the SP chief all this, they want me to covey this to him which I did,” said Rajbhar.

He also charged the SP chief with not giving 100 percent in the recently concluded Assembly elections. “He did not do his best and has still not awakened. I convened four meetings of my party on Sunday. If I can do this, why can’t Akhilesh Yadav,” asserted Rajbhar adding that as he was in alliance with the SP, it was the duty of everyone to toil equally. “We would have been in power today if we had tried well in the 2022 assembly polls as defeat is the reflection of laxity and lack of effort. Have some strength, some substance,” the SBSP chief advised Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav has been fighting battles on different fronts. On the one hand, Azam Khan, Abdullah Azam and a number of Muslim leaders along with uncle Shivpal Yadav seem to be disenchanted with his leadership, while on the other, the SBSP chief’s piece of advice has given ammo to his bashers both in and out of the SP to criticise him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samajwadi Party OP Rajbhar SBSP UP Assembly Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp