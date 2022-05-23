STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Migrant Pandits now fearful of returning to Valley

Another migrant Rakesh Pandita said when Pandits working in the Valley are calling for their relocation outside Kashmir, how can migrant Pandits return to the Valley.

Kashmiri Pandit employees shout slogans during a protest march over the killing of Rahul Bhat and other demands, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar

Kashmiri Pandit employees shout slogans during a protest march over the killing of Rahul Bhat and other demands, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. (Photo| PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
SRINAGAR:  The recent targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat by militants has sowed apprehension among the community members who were dreaming of returning to the Valley.

Pandit businessman Kuldip Kakroo, who is living in Jammu, said Bhat’s killing has sowed fear among the community. Kakroo termed Bhat’s killing as a “big setback” for the rehabilitation of Pandits in the Valley. “The killing of Rahul will derail the process of our return and rehabilitation,” said Kakroo, who hails from south Kashmir’s Shopian district and had migrated from the Valley in 1989.

Another migrant Rakesh Pandita said when Pandits working in the Valley are calling for their relocation outside Kashmir, how can migrant Pandits return to the Valley.

A migrant Pandit woman Daisy Koul said she has been visiting Kashmir after 2000 but the targeted killing of Bindroo last year and Rahul Bhat this year has spread fear among the community. She said the community wants to return to the Valley but the situation is preventing them from returning to their roots.

