STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Modi leaves for Quad Summit in Japan, bilateral talks with Biden also lined up

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will have a bilateral meeting in Tokyo on the sidelines of the Quad Summit, both sides confirmed on Sunday.

Published: 23rd May 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will have a bilateral meeting in Tokyo on the sidelines of the Quad Summit, both sides confirmed on Sunday.

“In addition to the Quad, President Biden will have a distinct bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi. It won’t be part of the formal agenda of Quad, but significant security issues in the Indo-Pacific will come up and all of the Quad members also share an interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on board Air Force One enroute to Tokyo.

The fourth Quad Summit begins on May 24. “I will hold a bilateral meeting with President Biden, where we will discuss further consolidation of our multi-faceted bilateral relations with US. We will also continue our dialogue on regional developments and contemporary global issues,’’ said Modi.

Biden wants to send a message of deterrence to China on Taiwan. “We do not want to see unilateral changes to the status quo and we certainly don’t want to see military aggression,” Sullivan added.

An Indo-Pacific Economic Framework will be launched during the the summit. It is an arrangement for further integration of the Indo-Pacific economies, setting standards and rules, particularly in new areas like the digital economy and also trying to ensure that there are secure and resilient supply chains.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Joe Biden
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp