PIL seeks SIT probe into  encounter of Madhya Pradesh High Court poachers

The PIL was filed in the Gwalior Bench on Saturday by the state chapter of a human rights group, the Confederation of Human Rights Organisation.

Madhya Pradesh High Court

Madhya Pradesh High Court (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, seeking a probe by an independent agency or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged killing of three police personnel by animal poachers on the intervening night of May 13-14 and subsequent killing of the three poachers by the police in alleged encounters in Guna district.

The PIL was filed in the Gwalior Bench on Saturday by the state chapter of a human rights group, the Confederation of Human Rights Organisation. According to the petitioner’s counsel Chetan Kanungo, the petition mentions that the investigation and the police action is illegal, arbitrary and in-human. “It’s not the duty of the police officers to kill the accused merely he is a dreaded criminal,” the PIL mentions. 

The case has become a point of confrontation between the BJP and the Congress too, with politicians from both sides blaming each other for having ties with the alleged poachers. 

