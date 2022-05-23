STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Protests ebb, works of greenfield airport at Silchar gain momentum

This was based on a prefeasibility study conducted by a multidisciplinary team comprising officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the state government.

Published: 23rd May 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Chandan Nandy
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Slightly over a month after trouble broke out at Mainagarh and Lalbagh in Assam’s Silchar district, about 1,700 tea garden workers have resumed based on the assurance that a proposed international greenfield airport at nearby Doloo would not adversely impact their jobs and livelihood. 

“A fringe organisation, Assam Mazdoor Sramik Union, backed by the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI), had needlessly provoked and instigated the labourers by resorting to mendacious propaganda against the proposed commercial airport, the first that Silchar will have in many years,” said CITU Silchar district president Samiran Acharjee.

Protests and sit-ins began against the Doloo airport on March 8, a day after a formal agreement – a MoU – between the Doloo Tea Company India Ltd, Barak Cha Sramik Union, Akhil Bharatiya Cha Mazdoor Sangh and Barak Valley Cha Mazdoor Sangh was signed.

After BJP government sought to develop a new international greenfield airport at Silchar, as the current one is operated by the Indian Air Force, it approached the Doloo Tea Company, to “relinquish 2,500 bighas (1,500 acres) of land, of a total of 5,733 acres to set up the airport”.

This was based on a prefeasibility study conducted by a multidisciplinary team comprising officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the state government. The Doloo tea estate was found the “most feasible site for a new airport out of all available sites near Silchar”.

“The tea estate is actually government land leased out to Doloo Tea Company,” Supriyo Bhattacharya, Cachar-Hailakandi CITU general secretary, told TNIE. According to the MoU, agreed upon by trade unions affiliated to all political parties, the Doloo Tea Company, “upon receipt of compensation from the state government, would clear the labourers’ outstanding provident fund contributions “with 15 days”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Silchar
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp