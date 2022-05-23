STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two 'hybrid' militants of LeT arrested in Srinagar

'Hybrid' militants are those who are not listed as ultras but persons radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into the routine life.

Published: 23rd May 2022 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By PTI

SRI NAGAR: Two local 'hybrid' militants of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested with arms and ammunition in Srinagar city on Monday, police said.

"Srinagar Police arrested two local hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and a silencer were recovered," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Twitter.

TRF or The Resistance Front is an offshoot of the LeT. He said a case has been registered and an investigation was underway. "It is a big success for the police," the IGP said.

