STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

75 Vande Bharat trains to come up in India in next two years?

A little over a year ahead of the next Parliamentary elections, the Union railway ministry is working overtime to roll out the sets of 75 new semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express trains.

Published: 24th May 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Vande Bharat train | Express

Vande Bharat train | Express

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A little over a year ahead of the next Parliamentary elections, the Union railway ministry is working overtime to roll out the sets of 75 new semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express trains. The trains will connect the national capital with other prominent rail sections. Since Vande Bharat Express is envisioned by PM Narendra Modi – and a pride project of the Indian Railways - the BJP-led government may vie to leverage the project’s outcomes.

“As a result, the railway ministry is working on a mission mode to rollout at least 75 Vande Bharat trains before the 2024 elections. The manufacturing unit at the integral coach factory (ICF) is working overnight to meet the deadline of August 2023 for rolling out the rakes of 75 new Vande Bharat express trains,” a highly placed source in railway said.

As part of an all-out effort to meet the deadline, decidedly by August 2023, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was in Chennai to conduct spot inspection of the ongoing production of Vande Bharat express coaches at the (ICF).

“The production of the Vande Bharat Express coaches are on the fast track,” the minister had tweeted.
Besides, the prominent routes have almost been identified, the source said. “The first two prototypes of Vande Bharat rakes are being readied for commissioning by August 2022 before the final roll-out of 75 new trains,” the source said.

It has also been decided in principle to connect all prominent cities - and regions with it - of the country ahead of elections, as an answer to the criticism of lack of connectivity in many states. “Once state capitals are connected through the Vande Bharat trains, this would be like a dream come true to the people of every state”, remarked a BJP leader.

At present, only the two rakes of Vande Bharat express trains are running on the New Delhi-Katra and the New Delhi-Varanasi routes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vande Bharat Union Railway Ministry PM Modi 2024 Elections
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp