STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AAP CM face in Uttarakhand polls Col Ajay Kothiyal joins BJP

The AAP had aimed big in Uttarakhand this time and fielded candidates from all the 70 assembly seats and promised a slew of freebies to woo voters.

Published: 24th May 2022 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Colonel (retired) Ajay Kothiyal who had been the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate in the Uttarakhand assembly polls held in February, joined the ruling BJP on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and state party president Madan Kaushik.

Col Kothiyal had resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party on May 18.

The AAP had aimed big in Uttarakhand this time and fielded candidates from all the 70 assembly seats and promised a slew of freebies to woo voters.

However, the party drew a blank in the state despite doing well in neighbouring Punjab.

Its chief ministerial face Kothiyal even lost his deposit in the Gangotri constituency.

Kothiyal is said to have been not happy with the way he was being treated by the AAP post its electoral debacle in Uttarakhand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajay Kothiyal Aam Aadmi Party BJP
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp