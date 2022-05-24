STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All government buildings in Goa should be handed over to PWD for maintenance: Minister Nilesh Cabral

Goa Public Works Department Minister Nilesh Cabral said that the condition of several government buildings was deteriorating and they required urgent attention.

Published: 24th May 2022 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Goa Public Works Department Minister Nilesh Cabral

Goa Public Works Department Minister Nilesh Cabral (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Public Works Department Minister Nilesh Cabral on Tuesday said he would request Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to hand over to his department various government buildings which are in need of maintenance.

Cabral told PTI that the condition of several government buildings was deteriorating and they required urgent attention.

"These buildings were constructed by the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GISDC) but were never handed over to the PWD," he said.

The GSIDC is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) created by the Goa government to take up infrastructure projects in the state.

Cabral said he would write a letter to CM Sawant, urging him to hand over all such government buildings to the PWD for maintenance.

The minister said he would also request the chief minister to make budgetary provisions for the maintenance of such buildings.

To a question on PWD recruitments stalled earlier this year following allegations of corruption, Cabral said the state government has already constituted a committee to inquire into the allegations.

"I will wait for the inquiry committee's report before deciding on the fate of those jobs," the minister said, adding that he would move a file to the CM for filling 100 posts on a contractual basis.

The chief minister had halted the recruitment process following allegations of bribery last year against the then PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar for filling posts in the department.

Cabral said the Goa government's Staff Selection Commission would recruit people on vacant posts on a contractual basis.

