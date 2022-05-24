All-party meet on Bihar caste census on Friday

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a move that will force the BJP to take a clear stand on the sensitive issue of caste census, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called an all-party meeting possibly on May 27. Announcing the decision on Monday, Nitish said there is near-consensus on the date of the meeting though some parties are yet to confirm.

The announcement comes two weeks after he had a one-on-one meeting with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on the issue. In Bihar, caste remains the main factor for political groups to garner support of people in electoral politics but the BJP has adopted an ambivalent approach towards the proposed exercise.

While the BJP has made massive inroads into the OBC support base in Bihar, its strong support base has been the upper castes. A caste census could show a greater number of OBCs and a reduced population of upper castes, which strengthen the demand that the 50% reservation cap be lifted.

“It is all about OBCs, who have a sizable population in Bihar,” said a political analyst. BJP’s dilemma on the issue was clearly visible when senior party leader and deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad was evasive in his recently media interaction.

He said the party was deliberating the subject and once a decision was taken, it would be conveyed to reporters. The Bihar Assembly had on February 27, 2020 passed a resolution requesting the Centre to hold caste census. It had passed a similar resolution on February 18, 2019.