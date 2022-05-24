STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Army personnel rescue 12 people from overturned bus in Ladakh 

Two passenger mini-buses collided with each other on the Shyok-Durbuk road on Monday, following which one of the vehicles turned turtle, he said.

An Indian Army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway.

Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LEH: Twelve passengers, including five children, trapped inside an overturned mini-bus following an accident were rescued by the Army and provided necessary medical assistance here, a defence spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said a team of 12 soldiers of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) returning from Durbukh witnessed the accident.

"As first responders, the team immediately swung into action and evacuated the trapped civilians from the bus and also provided first-aid," he said, adding that there was no loss of life in the accident.

A second quick-reaction team, along with an ambulance, was also sent from the battalion headquarters, which further provided medical assistance to the injured, the spokesman said.

