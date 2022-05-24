Assam: Infrastructure developed in last 5-10 years in flood-hit Dima Hasao destroyed

By PTI

HAFLONG: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited areas of Dima Hasao ravaged by flood and landslides and said infrastructure developed in the last five to ten years in the hill district has been largely destroyed by the natural disasters.

He assured local people of providing all the assistance from the state government as well as the Centre to redevelop the infrastructure and making efforts for alternative communication links to several parts of the district, which have been cut off due to landslides.

Speaking to reporters here, Sarma said, "We have seen that roads are badly affected and it seems that reconstruction of roads will be difficult in many places. Irrigation and water supply infrastructure, power facilities and bridges have been damaged."

"Almost all developmental work that was done in the district in last five to 10 years has been damaged," he added.

Dima Hasao was the worst-hit district in the first wave of flood in the state this year as connectivity was disrupted from mid of May.

Road links that have been damaged are likely to be restored within the next few weeks, and train movement connecting Dima Hasao and Barak Valley of the state, and neighbouring Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur with the rest of the country is expected to resume from July, an official said.

Reinstating mobile phone network is also another challenge before the authorities.

The chief minister said a one-time assistance to the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) will be provided by the state government shortly.

Dima Hasao was previously known as North Cachar Hills district.

"With this amount, the council can start clearing debris from roads and constructing small alternative roads to restore connectivity," he said, adding that efforts for air-dropping of food items, fuel and other essential commodities will continue in the district.

He also said a central team will visit the district headquarters town of Haflong on May 27 to assess the damage and submit its report on measures to be taken for repair and reconstruction to the state and the central governments.

"I had met the prime minister, other central government ministers and authorities. We will work together for reconstruction of the damaged infrastructure in Dima Hasao," Sarma said.

In a series of tweet after reaching Haflong earlier in the day, the chief minister said he inspected landslide-affected areas, including a road at Sarkari Bagan locality which was badly damaged by flood, and assured that restoration work will begin soon.

Sarma visited temporary relief camps in Lower Haflong High school and LP school and interacted with the inmates.

"Reviewed medical & other facilities. Asked DC (deputy commissioner) to look after their needs & help them repair their houses. There are total 149 inmates," he wrote on the microblogging site.

The chief minister also met family members of three persons who were killed due to the natural disasters and assured them of all help from the state government, adding that ex gratia to the families of the deceased has already been released.

He also held a meeting with the district administration to review the destruction due to landslides, he said.

"Stressed on immediate resumption of full-scale transportation. Also laid emphasis on restoration of damaged roads," he added.