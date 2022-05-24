STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Bhagwant Mann's pushback against Takht’s call to arms

Published: 24th May 2022 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Monday stirred the pot by urging all Sikhs to have licensed modern weapons, given the uncertain times they are living in. Hours later, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma took strong exception to the call, but Shiromani Akali Dal leaders supported it.

Significantly, people in Punjab already have more than 3.50 lakh licensed weapons. The jathedar, in his address to mark the anniversary of the sixth Sikh guru, Guru Hargobind Sahib, urged Sikh boys and girls to keep traditional material arts like gatka alive. “Sikhs should also be armed with licenced modern weapons in today’s age,’’ he said while urging  people to shun drugs. 

Akal Takht is the highest temporal seat of Sikhs. The jathedar is its high priest. Appalled by the statement, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged the jathedar to spread the message of peace, harmony and brotherhood, adding weapons don’t have any place in a rules-based civilised society. Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma said that jathedar should talk about communal harmony and peace rather than weapons, adding his statement gave a wrong message to the masses.

For their part, Shiromani Akali Dal leaders justified the jathedar’s message, saying weapons are integral to Sikhism. They said the call was in the context of the poor law and order situation in Punjab.

