DGCA pulls up airlines from selling unserviceable seats

Under The Aircraft Rule 1937, all materials including aircraft seats shall conform to approved design specifications. 

Published: 24th May 2022 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Many of us must have seen that the seats we are allotted while flying aren’t in the best of conditions, they are not upright, have broken sidearms or torn covers. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory that clearly says that this would no longer be permitted.

"This is to inform that it has come to notice of DGCA that some of the scheduled carriers are offering unserviceable seats on their scheduled international/domestic operations. This practice is not only causing inconvenience to the travelers but also inviting a serious safety concern as well,’’ the DGCA said.

Under The Aircraft Rule 1937, all materials including aircraft seats shall conform to approved design specifications. The installation of any part failing to meet the intended design requirements degrades the requirements of airworthiness.

"In view of the above,  it is hereby advised to ensure that the airline shall not book passengers beyond the serviceable seats meeting the approved design specification available in the aircraft, released for scheduled services. Any non-compliance in this regard shall be viewed seriously,’’ the DGCA added.

