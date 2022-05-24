STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drugs in police academy: Peddler, five Punjab cops held

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Amid a big blow to the Punjab Police following cases of narcotics smuggling emerging out of the Punjab Police Academy, a woman drug peddler was arrested in connection with it on Monday. Besides, five more uniformed men have been detained by the authorities.

Last week, two policemen were arrested. Police sources said that the accused, Nidhi, a resident of Panjdheha Jagatpura village near the academy, has been arrested by the police. As per the police, she used to supply drugs in small packets to the cadets at the academy. She and her husband are booked in many cases under the NDPS Act.

Of all the five constables who were detained on Monday, two are from the drill staff and three from the line staff. SSP Jalandhar (Rural), Swapan Sharma said that the peddler had been arrested under the NDPS Act and 42 grams of heroin  was recovered from her. Besides, the five policemen detained on Monday are constables, the officer said.

Meanwhile, the last rites of the head constable who died after a reported case of drug overdose was held on Monday. Harmanpreet Singh was laid to rest at his native Kullewal village in Bathinda. 

Image used for representational purpose.
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
