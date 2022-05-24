Eminent citizens’ reminder awakens authorities to act against noise pollution in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The eminent citizens and activists in Chhattisgarh capital reminded the authorities of their responsibilities sharing with them the various directives issued by the judiciary and various tribunals against the rising noise pollution urging them to promptly act.

They narrated the positive experience everyone witnessed during the last two years of Covid-19 pandemic when the ban was imposed on various events, including social and religious, leading to almost complete check on the noise pollution.

The plea by the prominent citizens led the authorities issue an order to the field officials in Raipur to stringently comply and control the noise pollution.

“During the pandemic, it was perhaps after decades the drastic decline in noise levels had reached even below the prescribed standards and it has really led to direct beneficial impact on the mental peace of the people. Various researches had already proved beyond doubt the detrimental impacts the noise pollution can have on public health. Besides the noise induced hearing loss, the loud noise exposure can even cause sleep disturbances, high blood pressure, heart disease, annoyance and stress”, said Dr Rakesh Gupta, Chairman, Chhattisgarh Medical Board who accompanied the eminent citizens to meet the authorities to urge them to empathise with the problems faced by the common man owing to the noise pollution.

They cited the detailed orders and the set standards issued on various occasions by the Supreme court, high court, national green tribunal, environment conservation boards and asked the authorities from chief secretary to the collectors to implement them strictly across the state.

Admitting the harmful effect of noise pollution on health, the Raipur collector Saurabh Kumar asked the sub divisional magistrates and all police stations incharge to ensure ‘silence zone’ within the radius of 100 metre of schools, colleges, hospitals.

“Take tough action against those using sound boxes on vehicles creating noise pollution, using loudspeakers during prohibited hours between 10 pm to 6 am or at public places without permission”, stated the order issued for compliance.