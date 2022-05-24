STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on key WHO panel at 75th World Health Assembly

Each year, the World Health Assembly (WHA) reviews a long list of health challenges and responses.

Published: 24th May 2022 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

OSD at the Ministry of Health Rajesh Bhushan addresses a press conference in New Delhi.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has been appointed the chairperson of a key committee at the 75th World Health Assembly that primarily discusses administrative and financial matters of the global health body, it was announced Tuesday.

"Rajesh Bhushan from India has been appointed as the Chairperson of Committee B of the 75th World Health Assembly," the WHO said in a tweet.

Convened by 194 member states, the annual WHO assembly is being held from May 22 to 28 in Geneva, Switzerland. Each year, the World Health Assembly (WHA) reviews a long list of health challenges and responses.

The WHA functions through two types of committees - Committee A and Committee B.

ALSO READ | WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus set to be confirmed for 2nd term after no opposition

Committee B mainly discusses administrative and financial matters of the WHA, while Committee A meets to debate technical and health matters, officials said.

Officials said Committee B will discuss and prepare a report this year on important issues that includes health conditions in the occupied Palestinian territory, including east Jerusalem and in the occupied Syrian Golan, budget for WHO for year 2022-2023, prevention of sexual exploitation, WHO reforms, global strategy and plan of action on public health, innovation and intellectual property.

Also, the committee will audit WHO's report, global strategy and plan of action on public health, innovation and intellectual property and intergovernmental organisations issues, the official added.

Committee A has listed critical issues, including Pandemic Preparedness and Response, Amendment in International Health Regulations 2005, WHO work in a health emergency, Global Strategy for HIV, TB, viral hepatitis and eradication of polio, immunisation agenda 2030, infection prevention and control and human resources for health etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajesh Bhushan WHO World Health Assembly
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp