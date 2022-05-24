Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on key WHO panel at 75th World Health Assembly

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has been appointed the chairperson of a key committee at the 75th World Health Assembly that primarily discusses administrative and financial matters of the global health body, it was announced Tuesday.

"Rajesh Bhushan from India has been appointed as the Chairperson of Committee B of the 75th World Health Assembly," the WHO said in a tweet.

Convened by 194 member states, the annual WHO assembly is being held from May 22 to 28 in Geneva, Switzerland. Each year, the World Health Assembly (WHA) reviews a long list of health challenges and responses.

The WHA functions through two types of committees - Committee A and Committee B.

Committee B mainly discusses administrative and financial matters of the WHA, while Committee A meets to debate technical and health matters, officials said.

Officials said Committee B will discuss and prepare a report this year on important issues that includes health conditions in the occupied Palestinian territory, including east Jerusalem and in the occupied Syrian Golan, budget for WHO for year 2022-2023, prevention of sexual exploitation, WHO reforms, global strategy and plan of action on public health, innovation and intellectual property.

Also, the committee will audit WHO's report, global strategy and plan of action on public health, innovation and intellectual property and intergovernmental organisations issues, the official added.

Committee A has listed critical issues, including Pandemic Preparedness and Response, Amendment in International Health Regulations 2005, WHO work in a health emergency, Global Strategy for HIV, TB, viral hepatitis and eradication of polio, immunisation agenda 2030, infection prevention and control and human resources for health etc.