JeM terror module busted in Pulwama, 8 militant associates arrested 

Published: 24th May 2022 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Soliders stand guard on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Awantipora in Pulwama District on Thursday.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces have busted a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror module in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, arresting eight militant associates, police said Tuesday.

Based on specific inputs, several suspects were arrested and leads were developed, resulting in the busting of the terror module operating in the Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

He identified the arrested as Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, Manzoor Ahmad Dar (all residents of Wagad); Fayaz Ahmad Rather, a resident of Pastuna; Shabir Ahmad Rather, a resident of Syedabad Pastuna; Mohammsd Latief Rather, a resident of Syedabad Pastuna; Sheeraz Ahmad Mir, a resident of Aripal and Waseem Ahmad Bhat of Pastuna.

Incriminating materials including ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

Besides, vehicle used in the commission of the crime has also been seized, the spokesman said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing shelter, logistics and transportation of arms/ammunition to two active JeM terrorists namely Asif Sheikh, a resident of Monghama, and Ajaz Bhat, a resident of Syedabad Pastuna Tral, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress, the spokesman said.

