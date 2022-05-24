STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Juvenile Justice Board orders 15-year-old boy to work at cow shelter as punishment in Uttar Pradesh

The boy was found guilty of sharing an 'objectionable' post against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on social media a month ago.

Published: 24th May 2022 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Cow

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MORADABAD: In a unique punishment, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad has ordered a 15-year-old boy to do 15 days of community service at a cow shelter. He will have to clean a public place for another 15 days.

The boy was found guilty of sharing an 'objectionable' post against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media a month ago.

Divulging details of the case, advocate Atul Singh, additional government counsel, said, "The accused had shared a morphed picture of the chief minister with an inflammatory message on social media. An FIR was registered by sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar at Sahaswan police station earlier this month against the boy under section 505 (public mischief) of the IPC along with section 67 of the IT Act. He was later sent to a juvenile home."

Considering his age and that it was his first offence, JJB members gave him an opportunity to 'serve the community'.

JJB president Aanchal Adhana along with members Pramila Gupta and Arvind Kumar Gupta, delivered the judgment on Monday.

The JJB additionally slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the teenager under the IT Act, Singh added.

