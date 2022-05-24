STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mentally challenged man's murder in Madhya Pradesh: Accused posed as CBI officer

The police registered a case against a WhatsApp group administrator and five others who allegedly circulated the video on social media.

Bhawarlal Jain was found dead on May 19 in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch.

Bhawarlal Jain was found dead on May 19 in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

NEEMUCH: A man, accused of killing a mentally challenged elderly person here in Madhya Pradesh last week, had allegedly posed as a CBI officer and forced a minor boy to record his video when he hit the victim while seeking to know his identity, police said on Tuesday.

The police also registered a case against a WhatsApp group administrator and five others who allegedly circulated the video on social media.

Bhawarlal Jain (65), a mentally challenged resident of Sarsi village in Ratlam district, had gone missing on May 16 after visiting a religious programme at Chittorgarh in Rajasthan.

He was found dead on May 19 in MP's Neemuch district.

His family members later came across a video in which the accused, Dinesh Kushwaha (38), was purportedly seen slapping Jain repeatedly, asking if the latter's name was "Mohammed" and demanding to see his Aadhaar card.

Kushwaha was arrested after Jain's family approached the police with the video on May 20, officials said.

Kushwaha had allegedly threatened a minor boy while posing as a CBI officer and forced him to shoot the video in which he was seen slapping the victim, Manasa police station in-charge K L Dangi said.

The police have also registered a case against six pople, including the administrator of a WhatsaApp group named 'Swachh Bharat', under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for circulating the objectionable video on social media, the official said.

After the incident last week, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath had raised questions over the law-and-order situation in the state and claimed the accused was associated with the ruling BJP.

However, BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal had said "an accused is an accused and it has nothing to do with the party politics".

He had also said that the state government will not spare anyone involved in such acts.

