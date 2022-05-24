STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP: Indore sees COVID-19 death after six months as 80-year-old succumbs to the virus

After nearly six months, a patient succumbed to COVID-19 infection at a private hospital in the city on Monday, chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr B S Saitya said.

Published: 24th May 2022 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

INDORE: Madhya Pradesh's Indore city has reported a COVID-19 casualty after nearly six months, with the death of an 80-year-old woman at a private hospital, a health official said on Tuesday.

The woman, who had taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, was suffering from heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes since a long time, he said.

After nearly six months, a patient succumbed to COVID-19 infection at a private hospital in the city on Monday, chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr B S Saitya said.

The woman was suffering from heart disease and high blood pressure for a long time and when her condition deteriorated, she was admitted to a hospital where she tested positive for coronavirus, he said.

Though the woman had taken both doses of the vaccine, doctors were unable to save her during treatment, the CMHO said.

Indore was the most affected city in the state due to COVID-19, but now infections have come down drastically.

As per official data, five new cases were reported in the city in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of infections to 2,07,973, including 1,462 fatalities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp