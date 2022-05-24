MP road rage: Former Congress minister's son held for ramming car into businessman's vehicle

By PTI

SEHORE: A day after a road rage case was filed against an unidentified driver, police in Sehore in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday arrested the son of former Congress minister Hukum Singh Karada for allegedly ramming his car several times into the four-wheeler of an Indore-based businessman.

Rohitap Singh Karada (32) has been arrested and the car he was driving has been seized, Ashta police station in charge Anil Yadav said.

"After a probe, we arrested Rohitap, who is the son of the former Congress minister, under relevant sections of IPC and Motor Vehicles Act. If the complainant provides more details and evidence about the incident, we will add new provisions," Yadav said.

A case was registered on the complaint of businessman Dinesh Ahuja (40), who told police a man who was allegedly drunk was continuously rear-ending his car near Bharakhedi Jod in the Sehore stretch of Indore-Bhopal highway on Saturday night.

Immediately after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday, MP BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma had told reporters the accused was the son of former Congress state minister Hukum Singh Karada.

Ahuja had told police that the accused hit his car several times, forcing him and his associate to hide in a farm to escape the former's fury.