NHA CEO to take up with TRAI and Telecom authorities regarding poor connectivity in Northeast states

The NHA CEO was here on Monday to review the flagship Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Sangam with health authorities of all eight NE states.

Telecom

By PTI

SHILLONG: National Health Authority CEO RS Sharma said he would take it up with TRAI and Telecom authorities to improve connectivity in the northeast region to ensure that health related services are not affected.

He said this after health authorities of eight northeast states told him that connectivity in all the states was poor and this was affecting the smooth delivery of health services to the citizens.

The National Health Authority CEO was here on Monday to review the flagship Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Sangam with health authorities of all eight NE states.

In the meeting, all state representatives aired concerns about connectivity of remote inhabitation in the northeast region.

"Connectivity remains the biggest issue in remote villages...I will take it up with TRAI and telecom authorities on this matter," Sharma said.

On a pilot project undertaken by the Meghalaya government to ensure health services reach the last mile in the state, the NHA CEO lauded the Village Health Council formed at the village levels.

The VHC is formed at the village level involving all citizens at the grassroots level to ensure that health related issues are addressed directly by the council at the grassroots level with the supervision from the state health authorities.

"We will try and convince other states to implement this idea (Village Health Council). The purpose of having a review is to also implement such ideas that worked at state level," Sharma said.

Meghalaya Health Commissioner and Secretary Sampath Kumar informed that under the Ayushman Bharat, over Rs 290 crore claims were settled under the scheme till date.

Under the Meghalaya Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS), close to 2,000 packages are available to citizens of the state and cover more than 60 per cent households.

Kumar said new packages are also being considered under the new scheme.

