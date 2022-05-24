STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 80 per cent of 15-18 years age group got first dose of Covid vaccine: Mandaviya 

Published: 24th May 2022 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 80 per cent of people aged between 15 and 18 years have received the first dose of Covid vaccine, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday as the total number of jabs administered in India exceeded 192.65 crore.

More than 11 lakh (11,38,116) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight, the ministry said.

COVID-19 vaccination for 12-14 years was started on March 16 and so far more than 3.31 crore adolescents in this age group have been administered the first dose.

India began inoculating those in the age group of 15-18 years from January 3.

Till now, 5.92 crore beneficiaries in this age group have been given the first dose.

"Young India is taking the world's largest vaccination drive to new heights! Over 80 per cent of youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine," Mandaviya tweeted.

A total of 50,177 precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in those aged 18-59 years till 7 pm on Tuesday taking the total precaution doses given in this age-group to 18,96,797 so far, according to the health ministry data.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase.

Vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

Vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years began on April 1 last year.

The government then decided to expand the ambit of the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years to be inoculated against Covid from May 1 last year.

Inoculation of adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years commenced on January 3.

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 on March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of the Covid vaccine.

India on April 10 began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years.
 

