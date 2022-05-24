STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Madhya Pradesh from May 27 to 29

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Madhya Pradesh from May 27 to 29 during which he will lay the foundation stone of some health institutions.

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Madhya Pradesh from May 27 to 29 during which he will lay the foundation stone of some health institutions and address a conference, a state official said on Tuesday.

Kovind will arrive in Bhopal on May 27.

The next day, he would take part in the foundation stone laying ceremony of some new health institutions in the state capital, he said.

On May 29, the president will go to Ujjain to address participants of the All-India Ayurveda Conference at the Kalidas Academy there, the official said.

Kovind will also offer prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and will later leave for Delhi via Indore, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday reviewed the preparations for President Kovind's visit, the official said.

Senior state officials, including Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Rajesh Rajora and ACS (Health) Mohammed Suleiman, were present in the review meeting.

