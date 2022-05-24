Protests mark UP Assembly inaugural session; Yogi warns unruly legislators

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The first session of the 18th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh had a fiery start on Monday after Samajwadi Party MLAs thronged the well with placards and slogans on various issues during Governor Anandiben Patel’s customary address.

As soon as the governor stood up to deliver her address, SP MLAs started shouting slogans and raising placards over issues related to law and order, farmers, stray cattle and crime against women. The governor’s address got sunk in the din and furor. The Assembly was adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday.

This is the first session of Yogi Adityanath government’s second tenure and the state government is slated to present its first budget of the second term on May 26. While going to the House to attend the proceedings, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sought support of all members in smooth conduct of the Houses and promised discussion on all the issues related to public cause.

“I welcome and greet all the honorable members. The session starts today (Monday). It begins with the governor’s speech. This is a tradition. I say with confidence that the manner in which the governor’s guidance is being received, the House will be able to proceed smoothly,” said the CM.

Adityanath further said any question or issue received by the Assembly Secretariat under the right rules will be answered by the government. However, the CM cautioned against unruly behaviour saying any conduct which would be against the etiquette of the House will not be “tolerated”.

The legislators were seen in saffron, red, blue, green and yellow cap and scarves depending upon the signature colour of their respective parties. While the ruling BJP MLAs were seen in saffron caps, the SP MLAs had shown up in red caps. Members of the RLD had green scarves while six SBSP MLAs were

in yellow.

Ally flays SP MLAs violating ‘House decorum’

Lucknow: Taking a line contrary to the House strategy of his ally Samajwadi Party, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief OP Rajbhar, opposed the behaviour of SP MLAs who resorted to sloganeering and protests inside the Assembly during the joint address of the governor. The SBSP chief said his MLAs did not take part in the protests as he found it against the decorum during the governor’s address. “This is unbecoming of them. This culture is not good. My MLAs didn’t take part in the unruly protests as we don’t believe in such practices,” he said. ENS