STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Proud of Mann': Kejriwal praises Punjab CM for sacking his minister over corruption

Addressing a virtual press conference in New Delhi, the Delhi chief minister said his AAP is a 'diehard honest party' and will not tolerate corrupt activities.

Published: 24th May 2022 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lauding Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for sacking his health minister over graft charges, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said corruption is a betrayal with the nation which his party will not allow.

Addressing a virtual press conference here, the Delhi chief minister said his AAP is a "diehard honest party" and will not tolerate corrupt activities.

"We will not spare even our own leaders if they are found to be involved in corruption. We are proud of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann who immediately removed his minister found involved in corruption," he said.

Kejriwal said corruption is a betrayal with the country and Bharat Mata.

"We will rather die than betray the country."

The Punjab Police arrested Vijay Singla shortly after he was sacked from the state cabinet on corruption charges by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

CM Mann said Singla was allegedly demanding a "one per cent commission" in tenders and purchases of his department.

Kejriwal said that in 2015 his government has taken a similar action and had sacked his food minister over corruption charges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagwant Mann Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp