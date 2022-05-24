STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SP alleges 'blacklisted' firm allotted work under JJM in UP, government refutes charge

Samajwadi Party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra raised the issue during the Question Hour in the assembly.

Published: 24th May 2022 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party Flags

Samajwadi Party Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday alleged a "blacklisted company" was given work worth Rs 17,411 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Uttar Pradesh, a charge denied by the government.

Samajwadi Party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra raised the issue during the Question Hour in the assembly.

He asked the government about the amount allocated for projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme in the state from 2017 to March 2022, and whether it was aware that some "blacklisted companies" were given the work.

He also sought to know whether the government would take action against such companies.

During the supplementary question, Mehrotra alleged that a company blacklisted in nine provinces and by the Army was given work worth Rs 17,411 crore under the scheme.

He asked the government to "get it investigated, there are big crocodiles, they will be trapped".

Mehrotra further claimed that "big people are involved in the scam of Jal Shakti Mission".

In response, the government in a written reply said that from the financial year 2016-17 to Mar 31, 2022, an amount of Rs 17,411.90 crore has been allocated for projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme.

It denied that work was given to any "blacklisted company".

The response was given by the state's Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, who also said that the question of any kind of action does not arise.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samajwadi Party Jal Jeevan Mission
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp