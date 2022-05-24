STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Thana set afire by mob to destroy criminal records’

Published: 24th May 2022 09:28 AM

An earthmover during an eviction drive carried out by district administration after incidents of violence in Nagaon district, Assam | PTI

An earthmover during an eviction drive carried out by district administration after incidents of violence in Nagaon district, Assam | PTI

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  The Assam police are near certain that Saturday’s attack on the Batadrava police station in Nagaon was carried out by a mob to destroy criminal records of drug dealers, drug addicts, dacoits, etc.

In videos that went viral on social media, the assailants can be seen first setting fire to files and documents. In another, a woman is seen pouring fuel, suspected to be petrol, on a police two-wheeler and another woman setting fire to it.

Nagaon SP Leena Doley told journalists the houses of the accused were the dens of unlawful activities and they had suspicious movement of people. She said the villagers told the police the accused had criminal backgrounds. “One thing has clearly emerged from our investigation that the incident was not spontaneous but pre-planned. They came prepared to attack the police station and the personnel,” the SP said.

The SP said the police requested the Nagaon district administration to conduct a survey in Batadrava and 
Dhing areas to find out if people were “unlawfully” settled there. The police are also probing “jihadi angle” in the case.

