Two held in Maharashtra for killing man on suspicion of mobile phone theft

Police have arrested two persons for allegedly beating to death a 32-year-old man on suspicion of stealing their mobile phones in Maharashtra.

By PTI

PALGHAR: Police have arrested two persons for allegedly beating to death a 32-year-old man on suspicion of stealing their mobile phones here in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday.

The body of Pradeep Mejasar was found near a railway track in Nallasopara area of Palghar district on Sunday, an official from the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police control room said.

After the postmortem, the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and arrested the two persons, Udayban Prasad (20) and Omprakash Pawar (21), from Achole village in Nallasopara area, the official said.

