Two siblings, elderly woman killed in two separate wall-collapse incidents in Uttar Pradesh
Two siblings were killed when a wall collapsed on them in Amtamau village following heavy rains while a woman died in Hargaon in a similar incident.
Published: 24th May 2022 09:35 AM | Last Updated: 24th May 2022 09:36 AM | A+A A-
SITAPUR: Two siblings were killed when a wall collapsed on them in Amtamau village following heavy rains while a woman died in Hargaon in a similar incident, police said on Tuesday.
In Amtamau village, Sudama (1) and Keshkali (3) were killed while their mother and elder sister were injured when a wall collapsed due to heavy rains on Monday, officials said.
The injured were admitted to the hospital where their condition was stated to be stable, they said.
A similar incident was reported from Hargaon where a 66-year-old woman named Phoolmati died after the wall of her house collapsed, police said, adding her granddaughter was also injured in the incident.