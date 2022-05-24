UP teacher booked for submitting fake documents to get job

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A teacher of an inter-college here has been booked for allegedly submitting fake documents to get the job, police said on Tuesday.

Vipin Singh was posted as an assistant teacher at Arvind Inter College in the district, they said.

An FIR was lodged on Monday after Singh's graduation marksheet was found to be fake, District Inspector of School (DIOS) Gajender Kumar said.

Singh got the job in the college in November 2021. The DIOS said the salary that Singh got will be recovered from him.