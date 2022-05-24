STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP teacher booked for submitting fake documents to get job

Singh got the job in the college in November 2021. The DIOS said the salary that Singh got will be recovered from him.

Published: 24th May 2022 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Fake, Fraud, Impersonation

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A teacher of an inter-college here has been booked for allegedly submitting fake documents to get the job, police said on Tuesday.

Vipin Singh was posted as an assistant teacher at Arvind Inter College in the district, they said.

An FIR was lodged on Monday after Singh's graduation marksheet was found to be fake, District Inspector of School (DIOS) Gajender Kumar said.

Singh got the job in the college in November 2021. The DIOS said the salary that Singh got will be recovered from him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
teacher UP
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp