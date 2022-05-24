STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

US Super Hornets in India for offshore facility tests

Confirming the news, sources said, “The aim of the sea trials is to demonstrate compatibility and suitability of the jets to operate from Indian aircraft carriers.

Published: 24th May 2022 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

US Super Hornets (File photo | AP)

US Super Hornets (File photo | AP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  At the time India’s Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) is in the advanced phase of sea trials, two US manufactured Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets reached Goa on Monday for trials on the Indian Navy’s Shore Based Test Facility (SBTF).

Confirming the news, sources said, “The aim of the sea trials is to demonstrate compatibility and suitability of the jets to operate from Indian aircraft carriers. The demonstration and trials will go on till June first week.”

It was in January this year that a similar demonstration was carried out by the French Rafale-M (marine variant) at the SBTF. While the Rafale-Ms operate from French navy’s nuclear powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, The US Navy has squadrons of the F/A 18 Super Hornets operating from its super carriers like the USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan. The SBTF was created at Goa to replicate the aircraft carrier with a Ski Jump for take-off and arresting gear cable for arrested landing.

While India operates INS Vikramaditya with its air combat complement of MiG 29K, it will have to induct more maritime combat aircrafts not only for the IAC but also for its third aircraft carrier. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Super Hornet Aircraft carrier SBTF
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp